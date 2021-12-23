Markets
AAPL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, BA, WDC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 1.1 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 107.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 122.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 157,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 90,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 14,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 19,488 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 2,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,200 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, BA options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL BA WDC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular