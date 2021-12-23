Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, BA, WDC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 1.1 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 107.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 122.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 157,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 90,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 14,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 19,488 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 2,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,200 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, BA options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

