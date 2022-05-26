Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, BA, CZR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 1.0 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 102.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 118.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 27, 2022, with 56,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 93,995 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 5,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,700 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 22,712 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 3,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,200 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, BA options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.