Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAL, MGM, CVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total of 373,715 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 37.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 86.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 28,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 89,383 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 9,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 952,200 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 27,294 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,800 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAL options, MGM options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.