Markets
AAL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAL, MGM, CVS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total of 373,715 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 37.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 86.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 28,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 89,383 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 9,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 952,200 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 27,294 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,800 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAL options, MGM options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL MGM CVS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular