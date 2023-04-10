Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: XOM, ALLY, PHM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 83,495 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 11,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 40,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 21,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) saw options trading volume of 11,869 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,600 underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XOM options, ALLY options, or PHM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Consumer Services Dividend Stocks
Starbucks Technical Analysis
WMC Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.