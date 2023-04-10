Markets
XOM

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: XOM, ALLY, PHM

April 10, 2023 — 06:35 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 83,495 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 11,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 40,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 21,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) saw options trading volume of 11,869 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,600 underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

