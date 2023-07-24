Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: X, MA, CERE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total volume of 32,568 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.1% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 5,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,300 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 13,171 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (Symbol: CERE) saw options trading volume of 2,409 contracts, representing approximately 240,900 underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of CERE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 451,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,900 underlying shares of CERE. Below is a chart showing CERE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

