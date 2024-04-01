News & Insights

WYNN

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WYNN, CMG, NVDA

April 01, 2024 — 01:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 23,409 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 144.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 2,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 3,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 352,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 254,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2880 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2880 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 821,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 82.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 60.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 26,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, CMG options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

