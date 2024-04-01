Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WYNN, CMG, NVDA

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 3,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 352,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 254,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2880 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2880 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 821,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 82.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 60.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 26,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, CMG options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MEIL
ERF market cap history
SBA Communications YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.