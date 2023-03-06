Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WMT, GOOG, MA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 28,022 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $141 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,700 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 165,815 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 8,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 820,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 9,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 973,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,300 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
