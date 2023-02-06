Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WHR, CHPT, SNOW

February 06, 2023 — 03:32 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total volume of 5,810 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 581,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.8% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 737,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,200 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 81,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 26,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 41,992 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 74.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 3,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, CHPT options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

