Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WDAY, ITRI, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total volume of 23,299 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 130% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 1,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,800 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI) saw options trading volume of 2,615 contracts, representing approximately 261,500 underlying shares or approximately 117.9% of ITRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 221,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ITRI. Below is a chart showing ITRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 45,731 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 101.3% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 3,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WDAY options, ITRI options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
