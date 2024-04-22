Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VZ, GS, NRG

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 17,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 1,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:
And NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) options are showing a volume of 23,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 7,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 756,700 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VZ options, GS options, or NRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
