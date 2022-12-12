Markets
VIVO

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VIVO, DAL, PG

December 12, 2022 — 03:50 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meridian Bioscience Inc. (Symbol: VIVO), where a total volume of 1,207 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 120,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of VIVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 237,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of VIVO. Below is a chart showing VIVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 36,543 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 6,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,300 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 30,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,400 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VIVO options, DAL options, or PG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock ETFs
 RVLP YTD Return
 Life and Health Insurance mergers and acquisitions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIVO
DAL
PG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.