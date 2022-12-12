Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VIVO, DAL, PG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meridian Bioscience Inc. (Symbol: VIVO), where a total volume of 1,207 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 120,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of VIVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 237,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of VIVO. Below is a chart showing VIVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 36,543 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 6,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,300 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 30,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,400 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

