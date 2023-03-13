Markets
UPS

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UPS, NKE, CBOE

March 13, 2023 — 02:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 11,334 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 21,929 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike put option expiring March 24, 2023, with 3,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,400 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 2,634 contracts, representing approximately 263,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 644,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,700 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, NKE options, or CBOE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 RAPT market cap history
 U market cap history
 TORM Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UPS
NKE
CBOE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.