Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UPS, NKE, CBOE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 11,334 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 21,929 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike put option expiring March 24, 2023, with 3,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,400 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 2,634 contracts, representing approximately 263,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 644,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,700 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, NKE options, or CBOE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

