Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UPS, GWW, BX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 33,424 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $143 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 3,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,200 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:
W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 1,572 contracts, representing approximately 157,200 underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 224,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,500 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 22,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 2,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,100 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:
