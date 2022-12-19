Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UPS, EFX, MCD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 17,678 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 1,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,800 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) options are showing a volume of 4,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 414,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 885,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,100 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 13,974 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPS options, EFX options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PRBM
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IGM
Institutional Holders of TUGC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.