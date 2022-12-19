Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UPS, EFX, MCD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 17,678 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 1,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,800 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) options are showing a volume of 4,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 414,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 885,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,100 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 13,974 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

