Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UNP, ULTA, DOW

February 27, 2023 — 01:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total of 52,534 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 161.2% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 12,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 5,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 543,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 481,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 36,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.1% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 17,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNP options, ULTA options, or DOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

