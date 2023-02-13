Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UNP, IRBT, NNOX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total volume of 12,481 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,200 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 1,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 177,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,800 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX) saw options trading volume of 1,653 contracts, representing approximately 165,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,000 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

