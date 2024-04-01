Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ULTA, AI, CAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 5,201 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 520,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.6% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 858,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024 , with 555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,500 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 40,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 8,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 804,200 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 4,393 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 439,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 748,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $123 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, AI options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

