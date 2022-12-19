Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UI, ATVI, PSTG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI), where a total of 290 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 29,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 68,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,900 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 35,353 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 688,600 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) saw options trading volume of 17,705 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,900 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UI options, ATVI options, or PSTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

