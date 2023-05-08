Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UA, CRWD, RPD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA), where a total volume of 30,670 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 164.9% of UA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 15,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of UA. Below is a chart showing UA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 50,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 158.2% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 3,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,700 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD) options are showing a volume of 13,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.2% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,200 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UA options, CRWD options, or RPD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.