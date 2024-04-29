Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TWLO, ITRI, AVAV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 14,018 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.1% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 8,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 858,300 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI) options are showing a volume of 2,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 237,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of ITRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of ITRI. Below is a chart showing ITRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 1,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 157,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 260,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, ITRI options, or AVAV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.