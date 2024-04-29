Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TWLO, ITRI, AVAV

Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI) options are showing a volume of 2,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 237,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of ITRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of ITRI. Below is a chart showing ITRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 1,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 157,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 260,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, ITRI options, or AVAV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Energy Stock Channel
Institutional Holders of TNET
HEB Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.