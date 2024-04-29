News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TWLO, ITRI, AVAV

April 29, 2024 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 14,018 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.1% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 8,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 858,300 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI) options are showing a volume of 2,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 237,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of ITRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of ITRI. Below is a chart showing ITRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 1,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 157,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 260,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, ITRI options, or AVAV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
