Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TTWO, MCO, FRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total volume of 11,460 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.6% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 5,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,300 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) options are showing a volume of 5,009 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 500,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.3% of MCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 601,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,400 underlying shares of MCO. Below is a chart showing MCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) saw options trading volume of 285,035 contracts, representing approximately 28.5 million underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of FRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 30,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of FRC. Below is a chart showing FRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

