Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSLA, SOVO, ARAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.7 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 168.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 114.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring August 11, 2023, with 94,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Sovos Brands Inc (Symbol: SOVO) options are showing a volume of 3,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 392,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.4% of SOVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 303,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,300 underlying shares of SOVO. Below is a chart showing SOVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Accuray Inc (Symbol: ARAY) options are showing a volume of 5,027 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 502,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.7% of ARAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 416,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,000 underlying shares of ARAY. Below is a chart showing ARAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

