Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TRUP, WMT, TEAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total of 10,390 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.9% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,100 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 34,979 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 17,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 14,261 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 73% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,200 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TRUP options, WMT options, or TEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.