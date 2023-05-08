News & Insights

Markets
TRUP

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TRUP, WMT, TEAM

May 08, 2023 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total of 10,390 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.9% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,100 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 34,979 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 17,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 14,261 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 73% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,200 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TRUP options, WMT options, or TEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 EBC Earnings History
 GRBK shares outstanding history
 WIRE Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRUP
WMT
TEAM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.