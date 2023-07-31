Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TPX, FSR, MDC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX), where a total volume of 10,078 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.1% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 7,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,500 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) options are showing a volume of 68,283 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 11,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC) saw options trading volume of 4,316 contracts, representing approximately 431,600 underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of MDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 718,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of MDC. Below is a chart showing MDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
