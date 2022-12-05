Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TMCI, ZS, COIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Treace Medical Concepts Inc (Symbol: TMCI), where a total volume of 8,023 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 802,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 203.9% of TMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 393,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of TMCI. Below is a chart showing TMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 52,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 179% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 8,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 879,900 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 219,607 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.5% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 59,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

