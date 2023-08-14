Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: THO, BBY, LOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), where a total of 2,465 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 246,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 583,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,000 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 8,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 800,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,400 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 8,822 contracts, representing approximately 882,200 underlying shares or approximately 42% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for THO options, BBY options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
