Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TEAM, RGLD, V

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM), where a total volume of 9,030 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 903,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) options are showing a volume of 1,994 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 199,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 441,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 24,413 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

