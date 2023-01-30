Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TEAM, HELE, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM), where a total volume of 34,081 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 133.9% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 740,100 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) saw options trading volume of 5,627 contracts, representing approximately 562,700 underlying shares or approximately 121.9% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 461,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 50,514 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 114.6% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 3,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

