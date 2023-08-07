Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SWBI, ZIP, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI), where a total volume of 3,460 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 346,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 111% of SWBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,800 underlying shares of SWBI. Below is a chart showing SWBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

ZipRecruiter Inc (Symbol: ZIP) options are showing a volume of 3,749 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 374,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.4% of ZIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 358,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,300 underlying shares of ZIP. Below is a chart showing ZIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 21,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.6% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SWBI options, ZIP options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.