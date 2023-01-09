Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STX, PPG, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total volume of 10,295 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) options are showing a volume of 3,855 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 385,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of PPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 938,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $122 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of PPG. Below is a chart showing PPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 12,089 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 3,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,200 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:

