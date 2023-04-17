Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STT, JBHT, SEDG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT), where a total volume of 16,495 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65% of STT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,900 underlying shares of STT. Below is a chart showing STT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) saw options trading volume of 3,551 contracts, representing approximately 355,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,200 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) options are showing a volume of 5,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 502,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,400 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
