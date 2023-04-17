Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STNG, ZM, BLNK

April 17, 2023 — 03:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total of 6,774 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 677,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.1% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,500 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 17,733 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) saw options trading volume of 12,494 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,700 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STNG options, ZM options, or BLNK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

