Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SRPT, GOOGL, AX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total volume of 6,758 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 675,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.6% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 789,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 215,851 contracts, representing approximately 21.6 million underlying shares or approximately 84.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 27,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) saw options trading volume of 3,544 contracts, representing approximately 354,400 underlying shares or approximately 84.1% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 421,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,300 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SRPT options, GOOGL options, or AX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.