Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SQ, PZZA, TGI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 52,284 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,900 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 2,630 contracts, representing approximately 263,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 633,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,000 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Triumph Group Inc. (Symbol: TGI) saw options trading volume of 3,748 contracts, representing approximately 374,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of TGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 921,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,900 underlying shares of TGI. Below is a chart showing TGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SQ options, PZZA options, or TGI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
