Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPOT, SAVE, RRR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 16,525 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 2,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) options are showing a volume of 6,079 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 607,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,200 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR) saw options trading volume of 1,649 contracts, representing approximately 164,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of RRR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 301,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares of RRR. Below is a chart showing RRR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

