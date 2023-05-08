Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPOT, MCK, BWB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 9,492 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 949,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.3% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $149 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 1,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,400 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:
McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) options are showing a volume of 4,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 499,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 961,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $367.50 strike put option expiring May 12, 2023, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $367.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (Symbol: BWB) options are showing a volume of 583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 58,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of BWB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 114,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,000 underlying shares of BWB. Below is a chart showing BWB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, MCK options, or BWB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Steven Cohen
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BYRE
EBIO Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.