Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPOT, MCK, BWB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 9,492 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 949,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.3% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $149 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 1,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,400 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) options are showing a volume of 4,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 499,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 961,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $367.50 strike put option expiring May 12, 2023, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $367.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (Symbol: BWB) options are showing a volume of 583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 58,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of BWB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 114,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,000 underlying shares of BWB. Below is a chart showing BWB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, MCK options, or BWB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

