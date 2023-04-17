Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPOT, BX, MRK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 5,954 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 595,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 27,139 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,100 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 38,881 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 11,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

