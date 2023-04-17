Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPOT, BX, MRK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 5,954 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 595,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 27,139 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,100 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 38,881 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 11,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, BX options, or MRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: FWRD Average Annual Return
TENB Historical Stock Prices
NTSC Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.