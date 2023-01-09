Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPLK, APPS, Z

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total of 10,444 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,900 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) saw options trading volume of 9,364 contracts, representing approximately 936,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,300 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 21,599 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,200 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

