Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SMG, CRM, WFC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG), where a total volume of 3,288 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 328,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 780,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,700 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 46,261 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 71,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,600 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMG options, CRM options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.