Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SGEN, IRBT, ABNB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN), where a total of 16,000 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.4% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,000 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) saw options trading volume of 3,518 contracts, representing approximately 351,800 underlying shares or approximately 112.2% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 313,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,200 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 50,022 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 107.1% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $129 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 2,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SGEN options, IRBT options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.