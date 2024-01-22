News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SG, AUPH, EXEL

January 22, 2024 — 03:44 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG), where a total volume of 8,290 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 829,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.8% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,000 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AUPH) saw options trading volume of 13,552 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of AUPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,300 underlying shares of AUPH. Below is a chart showing AUPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Exelixis Inc (Symbol: EXEL) options are showing a volume of 12,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of EXEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,200 underlying shares of EXEL. Below is a chart showing EXEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SG options, AUPH options, or EXEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.


