Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SG, AUPH, EXEL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG), where a total volume of 8,290 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 829,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.8% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,000 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AUPH) saw options trading volume of 13,552 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of AUPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,300 underlying shares of AUPH. Below is a chart showing AUPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exelixis Inc (Symbol: EXEL) options are showing a volume of 12,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of EXEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,200 underlying shares of EXEL. Below is a chart showing EXEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

