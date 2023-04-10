Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SBUX, ATEX, AXSM

April 10, 2023 — 06:35 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 25,044 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,600 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Anterix Inc (Symbol: ATEX) saw options trading volume of 828 contracts, representing approximately 82,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of ATEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 190,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,000 underlying shares of ATEX. Below is a chart showing ATEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 3,897 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 389,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 898,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 1,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,200 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, ATEX options, or AXSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

