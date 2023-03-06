Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SAVE, PRCT, ULTA

March 06, 2023 — 03:32 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE), where a total of 42,976 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 292.2% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) saw options trading volume of 4,572 contracts, representing approximately 457,200 underlying shares or approximately 194.2% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 9,003 contracts, representing approximately 900,300 underlying shares or approximately 187.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

