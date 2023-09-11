Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SAM, TWNK, ABT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total volume of 350 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 35,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 82,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 39 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3,900 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Hostess Brands Inc (Symbol: TWNK) options are showing a volume of 11,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of TWNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,900 underlying shares of TWNK. Below is a chart showing TWNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) saw options trading volume of 16,363 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

