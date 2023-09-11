Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SAM, TWNK, ABT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total volume of 350 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 35,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 82,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 39 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3,900 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
Hostess Brands Inc (Symbol: TWNK) options are showing a volume of 11,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of TWNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,900 underlying shares of TWNK. Below is a chart showing TWNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) saw options trading volume of 16,363 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SAM options, TWNK options, or ABT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ETFs With Notable Outflows
ETFs Holding BCC
PONE Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.