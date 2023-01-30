Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SAGE, MGM, MUR

January 30, 2023

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE), where a total of 2,535 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 253,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 485,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 19,024 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,400 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Murphy Oil Corp (Symbol: MUR) saw options trading volume of 9,967 contracts, representing approximately 996,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of MUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 593,200 underlying shares of MUR. Below is a chart showing MUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SAGE options, MGM options, or MUR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

