Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RVLV, COST, BA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Revolve Group Inc (Symbol: RVLV), where a total of 11,409 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.4% of RVLV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 997,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RVLV. Below is a chart showing RVLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 19,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 68,566 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 94.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 6,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,200 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
