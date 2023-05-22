News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ROKU, ADBE, QS

May 22, 2023 — 03:31 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 41,665 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.2% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 2,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 19,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 28,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 2,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,400 underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

