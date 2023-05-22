Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ROKU, ADBE, QS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 41,665 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.2% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 2,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 19,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 28,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 2,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,400 underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, ADBE options, or QS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CEW shares outstanding history
SNA MACD
AC Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.