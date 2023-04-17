Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RNG, ABG, PAYO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total volume of 11,989 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.2% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG) options are showing a volume of 1,307 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 130,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of ABG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 223,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,200 underlying shares of ABG. Below is a chart showing ABG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Payoneer Global Inc (Symbol: PAYO) saw options trading volume of 16,319 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of PAYO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 8,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 823,200 underlying shares of PAYO. Below is a chart showing PAYO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RNG options, ABG options, or PAYO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding COLM
QFIN YTD Return
INTF shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.