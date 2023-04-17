Markets
RNG

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RNG, ABG, PAYO

April 17, 2023 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total volume of 11,989 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.2% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG) options are showing a volume of 1,307 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 130,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of ABG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 223,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,200 underlying shares of ABG. Below is a chart showing ABG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Payoneer Global Inc (Symbol: PAYO) saw options trading volume of 16,319 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of PAYO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 8,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 823,200 underlying shares of PAYO. Below is a chart showing PAYO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RNG options, ABG options, or PAYO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding COLM
 QFIN YTD Return
 INTF shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RNG
ABG
PAYO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.