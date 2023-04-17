Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RNG, ABG, PAYO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total volume of 11,989 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.2% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG) options are showing a volume of 1,307 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 130,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of ABG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 223,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,200 underlying shares of ABG. Below is a chart showing ABG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Payoneer Global Inc (Symbol: PAYO) saw options trading volume of 16,319 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of PAYO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 8,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 823,200 underlying shares of PAYO. Below is a chart showing PAYO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RNG options, ABG options, or PAYO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.