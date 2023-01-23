Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RMBS, CHRW, AAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS), where a total volume of 3,443 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 344,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 699,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,300 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) saw options trading volume of 6,496 contracts, representing approximately 649,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,500 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 155,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 42,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RMBS options, CHRW options, or AAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying
ETFs Holding CLB
ALDW Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.