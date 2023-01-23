Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RMBS, CHRW, AAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS), where a total volume of 3,443 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 344,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 699,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,300 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) saw options trading volume of 6,496 contracts, representing approximately 649,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,500 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 155,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 42,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RMBS options, CHRW options, or AAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:

