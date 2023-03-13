Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RL, ILMN, RCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL), where a total of 18,468 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 211.2% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 874,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 9,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 931,000 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 10,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,500 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 23,065 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 76.6% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
